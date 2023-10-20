Revision of Bonaire Spatial Development Plan focused on housing, tourism, and economic growth

KRALENDIJK – On October 18, the executive council of the Public Entity Bonaire approved the preliminary draft for the revision of the Bonaire Spatial Development Plan (R.O.B.). The focus is on areas such as housing, tourism, and economic growth.

The preliminary draft indicates a preference for high-quality tourism over mass tourism and an incentive for economic growth in various sectors, such as agriculture. The development of an integrated infrastructure and the preservation of Bonaire’s nature and culture also take priority. Residents are welcome to provide their input during open meetings on October 24 and 25 at the Directie Ruimte & Ontwikkeling office.

Key changes in the preliminary draft include the expansion and improvement of housing, with contemporary amenities in the immediate vicinity. Additionally, the plan is aligned with Bonaire’s current infrastructure, and new plans must fit well with what already exists, such as roads and buildings.

The draft is available for public review starting today, October 20, until November 3 at the Kaya Amsterdam 23 counter. It is also available online at www.bonaire-ro.nl. Residents who wish to attend the open meetings can register via rob@bonairegov.com.