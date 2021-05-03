Riet Sealy Presents ‘Buki pa Pensa’ to Governor Rijna













Kralendijk – The National Committee 4/5 May, in collaboration with Stichting de Cultuur Kameleon, has published a new edition of the Denkboek / Buki pa pensa for group 7 of Primary Education. Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna also received a copy from Riet Sealy.

With this book, the children gain insight into the local history of the Second World War, but also what freedom means. The Thinkbook includes videos of interviews with people from the islands who have experienced this period.







An online training also took place, where the teachers could receive support from Yvonne Willemsen on how to fit this thinking book into the curriculum and which useful websites can be used.

All primary schools have received the Buki pa Pensa, as well as the SGB.

The summer school will also use these booklets and work on this subject in a creative way. This period of freedom restrictions, quarantine and curfew is making the link between the war period and the time of the Covid pandemic relevant again.

We hope that good use will be made of the booklets with stories from the war and that children will be challenged to think about the meaning of freedom.