Bonaire
Rijksdienst CN to conduct investigation into potential data breach at Civil Registry Bonaire
06-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Today, Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) announced in a press release that it will conduct a thorough investigation into an alleged data breach at the Civil Registry in Bonaire.
The investigation was initiated following a report of a potential breach of the security of personal data, where unauthorized access to the Civil Registry database is suspected.
The Data Protection Oversight Committee BES (CBP BES) oversees compliance with privacy legislation in the Caribbean Netherlands. The findings of this investigation will be shared with relevant authorities before being made public.
