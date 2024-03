ORANJESTAD- Brian Carty is the latest addition to the Windward Islands and will serve as the primary contact on Statia in his capacity as advisor/trainer. With the addition of Carty to the team, the ROA-CN team on St. Eustatius is complete.

On Saba, the role of trainer/advisor is fulfilled by Jarno Knijff. Together with the rest of ROA CN team, Brian and Jarno will work towards developing the connection between education and the labor market.