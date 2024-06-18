Bonaire ROA presents results of Labor Market data study Redactie 18-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ROA has held various presentations to share the data accumulated with their stakeholders. Photo: ROA

KRALENDIJK – From the beginning of the year, the Council of Education and Labor Market Caribbean Netherlands (ROA CN) has been busy with the analysis of data regarding the education and labour market of Bonaire, Statia and Saba.

The organization over the past weeks has been presenting the results to several stakeholders of all islands and the Netherlands. The final report will be ready next month. In which we will be presenting the supply and demand of the vocational education and the labor market.

Strong connection“Together we are working for a sustainable and strong connection between education and labor market”, says ROA director Elyane Nicolaas.