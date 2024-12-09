Sint Maarten Road Repairs to begin on LB Scott Road Sunday Redactie 09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

PHILIPSBURG – Road repairs on LB Scott Road will commence tonight, Sunday, December 8, as part of the ongoing asphalt resurfacing project. The work is scheduled to take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 17.

During this period, a one-way lane closure will be implemented to facilitate the milling of the road. While vehicular traffic will still be allowed, drivers are advised to exercise caution and follow the directions of traffic management personnel. Emergency vehicles will have priority and maintain right of way throughout the project.

Starting Monday, December 9, additional minor road repairs and work on other problem areas will also begin, aiming to further enhance the local infrastructure. The repairs will cover the stretch of LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive to the Churchill Roundabout.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and remain patient as these improvements are carried out

