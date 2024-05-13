Saba Road work to be executed on Saba between Monday and Friday Redactie 13-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The road work will take place on Fort Bay Road. Photo: Saba Government.

THE BOTTOM – The Executive Council of Public Entity Saba has sent out a notice informing road users that road work will take place between Monday, May 13th until Thursday, May 16th.

On the day’s mention, Caribbean Contractors BV will be working on Fort Bay Road to clean and weld the manholes.

Caution

Road users are urged to manoeuvre with caution, and adhere to traffic controllers during on the three days. The actual duration of the road works, will depend on the weather.