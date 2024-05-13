Saba
Road work to be executed on Saba between Monday and Friday
13-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – The Executive Council of Public Entity Saba has sent out a notice informing road users that road work will take place between Monday, May 13th until Thursday, May 16th.
On the day’s mention, Caribbean Contractors BV will be working on Fort Bay Road to clean and weld the manholes.
Caution
Road users are urged to manoeuvre with caution, and adhere to traffic controllers during on the three days. The actual duration of the road works, will depend on the weather.
