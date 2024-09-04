Bonaire Rolando Marin celebrates 30 years at Tourist Office Bonaire Redactie 04-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Rolando Marin is a well-know face to nearly everybody who has ever visited the Tourist Office in Bonaire. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Rolando Marin is celebrating a remarkable milestone: 30 years of dedicated service at the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB). Since joining TCB on September 1, 1994, Marin has been recognized as a reliable and exemplary employee by the organization.

With a total of 39 years of experience in the tourism sector, Marin began his career in 1985 as a car rental agent at Budget Car Rental. Later, when the position of Tourist Guide at the Tourism Office became available, he transitioned to TCB.

Currently, Marin works as an information officer, where over the years, he has become the face of the tourism office for many. He possesses extensive knowledge in various areas, including the history and flora and fauna of Bonaire, making him a valuable asset to the team.

Congratulations

The TCB family congratulates Marin on his 30 years of service and looks forward to his continued contributions to the promotion of Bonaire.

