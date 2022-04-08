Roof of Block C Under the Hill project on Saba completed

The Bottom, Saba -The roof of Block C of the Under the Hill housing project has been completed. During a visit to the site earlier this week, Commissioner of Social Housing Rolando Wilson, Maarten Koster of Bazalt Wonen, Zoubeir el Atmani of Van Boekel, Eviton Heyliger of Own Your Own Home Foundation, and Evita Pronk and Bobby Zagers of the Planning Bureau, could observe the progress that has been made.

In total, three blocks are being constructed, with in total with 18 units of 1, 2, and 3-bedrooms. The finishing of the interior of Block C has started. The work on Block B continues. In general, the works are progressing well. Part of the project are also the construction of a retaining wall and an entrance road to the three building blocks.

Completion of the entire project is slated for the end of this year. The highest point of phase 2 of the Under the Hill social housing project, which consists of three new blocks, was reached on February 23 this year.

In order to realize this project, the Public Entity Saba assisted with the transfer of 18,000m2 of government owned land to the Own Your Own Home Foundation. Funding for the project came from the European Union (EU), the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK and Bazalt Wonen, a housing corporation from the Netherlands, formerly Woonlinie. The main contractor for this project is Van Boekel along with various subcontractors.

