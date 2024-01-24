Roof renovation and renewal of murals in Sentor di Bario Nikiboko and Tera Kòrá

KRALENDIJK – The neighborhood centers, or Sentro di Bario, of Nikiboko and Tera Kòrá are currently undergoing a roof renovation. Unfortunately, the activities have led to some damage to the existing murals in both centers.

Akseso Community Center informs that after the completion of the works, the murals will be restored and renewed. According to Akseso, the refreshed murals will contribute to enhancing the aesthetics and lively character of the renovated spaces.

Improvement

“We are committed to improving and maintaining our neighborhood centers to provide an attractive environment for all residents,” says Akseso.