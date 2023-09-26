Roof renovation of Jorge Nicolaas sports complex completed

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen N.V. (BOG) has successfully completed the renovation of the roof of the Jorge Nicolaas Sports Hall.

In one week, over 500 square meters of durable roof panels were installed, capable of lasting for approximately 40 years. These panels are thicker than usual, making them more resilient. Additionally, the new panels have a special coating to protect against the warm coastal climate. The roof gutters have also been replaced.

BOG and Indebon thank the users for their patience and wish the community of Bonaire much enjoyment in their sporting activities.