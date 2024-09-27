Bonaire Rotary Club Bonaire donates 4,000 dollars to Hospice Kas Flamboyan Redactie 27-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Rotary Club Bonaire has made a donation of 4,000 dollars to Kas Flamboyan, the hospice that provides care for terminally ill patients on Bonaire. The check was handed over during a meeting to Mimi Dongen, the coordinator, and Danny Rojer, the chairman of Stichting Hospice Bonaire.

Kas Flamboyan, which celebrates its seventh anniversary this year, offers free care to patients in the final stage of life. The hospice has four homely rooms and a common area where patients can say their goodbyes to loved ones in a warm environment. Since its opening, the hospice has provided care to approximately 130 patients, supported by a team of 40 volunteers.

Although a large part of the costs is covered by the Healthcare Insurance Office (ZJCN), Kas Flamboyan relies on donations for the remaining funding. The contribution from Rotary Club Bonaire will be used to further improve and continue the care provided.

According to Danny Rojer, the support of volunteers is invaluable. “Our volunteers and coordinators not only provide physical care but also offer emotional support to both patients and their families during this difficult time,” said Rojer.

4