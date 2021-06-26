Royal Decoration Committee Statia asks Public to Submit Names















Members of the Royal Decoration Committee Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Royal Decoration committee has recently started preparations for the nominees to receive a ribbon next year, in 2022. The committee requests the public to submit names of nominees before August 15, 2021.

The islands in the Dutch Caribbean and municipalities in the European Netherlands can annually submit candidates for a royal decoration. On the birthday of H.R.H King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands, the selected nominees are decorated for noteworthy contributions in their respective communities.

Process

Everyone can submit names of candidates for consideration. After receiving the names, the process starts for submitting the necessary documentation to the Royal Decoration Committee with thorough background information outlining why the person should be considered. The committee requires at least 3 supporting letters for each candidate and an application form to be completed. When a candidate is brought forward, there must be at least one person who knows the nominee well and who is willing to take the responsibility to coordinate the gathering of all the information.

For this year, seven persons were honored on Monday, April 26th 2021, with a Royal Decoration for 2021 on behalf of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands. The nominees were Bernadine Woodley, Adelka Spanner, Marcella Marsdin, Gertrude Hook, Alecia Carty, Rueben Merkman and Max Fortin. Anica Marsdin, President of the committee says: “On St. Eustatius there are people who give a lot of their time to society on a voluntarily basis. In most cases, they do this in a way that is not visible to others. It is good if we can bring these people into the limelight”.

Members

The committee members are Anica Marsdin (President), Marion Schroen (Secretary), Maxine Spanner-Suares (member), Rosabel Blake (member) and Beulah Simmons-Merkman (member). Through the email address of the committee, royal.dec.comm@statiagov.com every citizen can submit names of individuals who they believe should be considered for a royal decoration. For additional information, please go to the website www.lintjes.nl or contact one of the members of the Committee.