RVO intern Emma van Wijngaarde puts Bonaire on the map













254 Shares

Photo: Weconnect

Kralendijk – Emma van Wijngaarden (20 years old) will complete her internship at RVO this month. From February, the student, who grew up in Bonaire, conducted research into the Bonaire Development Bank. This is a new bank to be set up on the island especially to support the local economy. “We would like to provide expertise, financing and good service, so that the threshold for entrepreneurship is lowered.” said Emma. She is passionate about helping her island develop further. Read the entire interview with Emma on the website of WeConnect.

Source: RVO/Economische Nieuwsbrief

Also read