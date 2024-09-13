Saba Saba Airport expands fleet with new multi-purpose truck Redactie 13-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo of the new truck at Yuancho Irasquin Airport - Public Entity Saba

THE BOTTOM – Yuancho Irasquin Airport is excited to unveil its latest acquisition—a new multi-purpose truck designed to boost the airport’s operational capabilities. This addition marks a significant advancement in the airport’s commitment to enhancing both its infrastructure and safety measures.

The newly acquired truck is a versatile asset, equipped to handle a variety of crucial tasks. From routine runway inspections to supporting emergency response teams, the truck’s multifunctionality ensures that the airport’s daily operations run smoothly while maintaining high safety and efficiency standards.

Airport Manager Ms. Maegan Hassell spearheaded this initiative, emphasizing the airport’s dedication to continuous improvement and growth.

“This new truck represents a critical upgrade to our operational efficiency and safety protocols,” said Ms. Hassell. “We are committed to proactively enhancing our procedures to ensure the highest standards of service.”

In line with its long-term vision, Yuancho Irasquin Airport is continuously seeking innovative ways to improve its operations. The addition of this multi-purpose truck is a key component of the airport’s strategy to remain a dependable and vital hub for the residents and visitors of Saba.

7