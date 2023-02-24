Saba and Statia to get own permanent Civil-law Notary

THE HAGUE – The Common Court of Justice has initiated the procedure to appoint a permanent civil-law notary on St. Eustatius and Saba.

The new notary should replace the temporarily appointed civil-law notary. Both islands remain vulnerable and the House of Representatives wants a sustainable solution.

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, together with the Ministry of Justice and Security and in consultation with the civil-law notaries in the Caribbean Netherlands, is looking at what needs to be done to act as replacements for each other in the future in case of temporary absence.

“For the long term, we are looking at how the legal framework can tie in with the rest of the Netherlands and how changes in the legal framework in the field of digitization can also be beneficial for practice in the Caribbean Netherlands,” says Van Huffelen.

Digitization

According to the State Secretary, the latter could include issues such as the digitization of deeds. “In this context, it is important to examine together with the public entities and the notarial profession how the vulnerability of services can be reduced through digitization, but at the same time to ensure that the presence and accessibility of notarial services in the region remains guaranteed.”