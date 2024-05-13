Sports Saba beats St. Eustatius and St. Maarten in Netball tournament Redactie 13-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The three teams at the opening of the Netball Tournament. Photo: Dave Levenstone

THE BOTTOM- Saba has turned out the winner of the second day of the SSS School games, featuring Netball.

Saba won in the first game against St. Eustatius, with a score of 8 – 1. St. Eustatius then won the second game against St. Maarten with a score of 9 – 2. The third game turned out a victory again for Saba, beating St. Maarten with 10 – 2.

This resulted in a blow out game between Saba and St. Eustatius, which was won by Saba with a score of 22 – 2.