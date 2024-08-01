Saba Saba boosts local food security with distribution of over 80 fruit trees Redactie 01-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Many residents showed interest in the plants distributed by Saba Government. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- Last weekend, the Public Entity Saba’s (PES) reforestation project distributed over 80 fruit trees to Saban households to promote local food production and backyard farming.

The initiative aims to enhance food security, sustainability, and the island’s biodiversity. It also helps Saba become more self-sufficient and resilient to climate impacts, reducing dependence on imported food.

Sustainable

Trees such as avocado, mango, and lime were distributed, contributing to both reforestation and local food supply. According to Saba’s Government, the project reflects the Public Entity’s commitment to safeguarding natural resources and promoting a sustainable future for Saba.

20