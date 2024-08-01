Saba
Saba boosts local food security with distribution of over 80 fruit trees
01-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- Last weekend, the Public Entity Saba’s (PES) reforestation project distributed over 80 fruit trees to Saban households to promote local food production and backyard farming.
The initiative aims to enhance food security, sustainability, and the island’s biodiversity. It also helps Saba become more self-sufficient and resilient to climate impacts, reducing dependence on imported food.
Sustainable
Trees such as avocado, mango, and lime were distributed, contributing to both reforestation and local food supply. According to Saba’s Government, the project reflects the Public Entity’s commitment to safeguarding natural resources and promoting a sustainable future for Saba.
20
Meer News
-
Geen categorie
Three new civil servants take oath of office as Statia honors long-serving employees
-
Saba
Saba boosts local food security with distribution of over 80 fruit trees
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Teen Driver’s High-Speed Chase Ends in Collision
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Infrastructure
Bonaire Government provides information on infrastructure works
-
Economy
Bonaire gets new Lawyer’s office
-
Bonaire
New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
-
Saba
Zr.Ms. Groningen visits Saba
Meer News
-
Geen categorie
Three new civil servants take oath of office as Statia honors long-serving employees
-
Saba
Saba boosts local food security with distribution of over 80 fruit trees
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Teen Driver’s High-Speed Chase Ends in Collision
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Infrastructure
Bonaire Government provides information on infrastructure works
-
Economy
Bonaire gets new Lawyer’s office
-
Bonaire
New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
-
Saba
Zr.Ms. Groningen visits Saba