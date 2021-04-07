Saba Business Association discusses need for Postal Code on BES islands













8 Shares

The Bottom, Saba – Recently the Saba Business Association (SBA) held a meeting with the Executive Council regarding several issues.

Discussed were the need of a postal code for the BES islands. Since the implementation of the BES which grouped the 3 islands together, postal and courier services such as Fedex, DHL and UPS have been problematic. The SBA has again pressed the government to implement a postal code system which should elevate most of the current issues where delivery of mail is concerned.







Also read