7 April 2021 18:09 pm
Saba Business Association discusses need for Postal Code on BES islands

The Bottom, Saba – Recently the Saba Business Association (SBA) held a meeting with the Executive Council regarding several issues.

Discussed were the need of a postal code for the BES islands. Since the implementation of the BES which grouped the 3 islands together, postal and courier services such as Fedex, DHL and UPS have been problematic. The SBA has again pressed the government to implement a postal code system which should elevate most of the current issues where delivery of mail is concerned.





