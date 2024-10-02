Saba Business Association has fruitful meeting with State Secretary Nobel
THE BOTTOM – During an animated lunch with State Secretary Jurgen Nobel of Social Affairs and Employment, the Saba Business Association (SBA) was able to address various issues important to the island.
One of those important issues are the process to obtain Work Permits. Many businesses experience the current process to attract foreign workers to the island a tedious hassle, greatly affecting the Tourism Sector on the island.
However, other topics were also raised by SBA, among which included known topics such banking, internet, but also priorities of the ministry of SZW, the escalation of dismissal cases and the possibility of mediation in labour conflicts.
SBA stressed the fact that decision-making processes of SZW can be much more tailored to Saba and Statia than is the case now.
