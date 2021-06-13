Saba Business Association wants expansion of Discretionary Fund















SBA feels that all business which depend on tourism should qualify for Financial Assistance. Foto BES-Reporter/Martien Vroone

The Bottom, Saba- The Saba Business Association (SBA) has sent a letter to the Executive Council on May 4th suggesting the expansion of discretionary fund which is being offered to hotels, dive shops and taxis.

A plan with a financial breakdown must be provided to the government before an approval is given after which the fund is being made available to enable businesses to make cosmetic and structural improvements and help them get up and running for the incoming tourists.







The SBA believes that this financial assistance should be available to all tourist facing businesses as they were all hardest hit during the pandemic. The Executive Council promised to take this argument into consideration and will follow up on this soonest.