News Saba celebrates 35th anniversary of World Children’s Day Redactie 23-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

As part of the celebration, colorful cupcakes were handed out. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Community Development and Culture Department, in collaboration with UNICEF, marked World Children’s Day with visits to the Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart School.

The event celebrated children’s dreams and potential, featuring inspiring messages from Ramona Berkel, Domestic Safety Advisor for PES, and Dirkje de Jong from UNICEF. They encouraged students to dream big and highlighted the important role children play in shaping a better world.

Students were treated to cupcakes, symbolizing their value and importance in the community.

0