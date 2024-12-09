Saba Saba Celebrates 49th Saba Day with Pride and Reflection Redactie 09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The festivities kicked off with the raising of the Saban flag. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – The 49th celebration of Saba Day kicked off last Friday with a flag-raising ceremony led by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and the Youth Council. This year’s theme, “One island, rich in culture, shaped by diversity and rooted in heritage,” highlighted Saba’s strong community spirit and cultural pride.

Governor Johnson and Commissioners Eviton Heyliger and Bruce Zagers reflected on the island’s resilience, heritage, and accomplishments, including infrastructure projects like the Enrichment Center and Black Rocks Harbor. The program featured performances by local choirs, poetry from students, and the announcement of the Saba Day Awards.

Honourers included Public Works’ “Unsung Heroes” and BKCN’s first female shift leaders for their dedication to preserving Saba’s heritage and serving the community.

The event concluded with a rendition of “My Island” by the Child Focus Foundation, celebrating Saba’s rich past and promising future.

