Saba Saba Celebrates World Food Day with Focus on Sustainability and Local Food Security Redactie 18-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Those present got an overview of new developments at the Hydroponics farm. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM-On Saturday, the Public Entity Saba celebrated its annual World Food Day event, focusing on food security and sustainability. The event featured speeches, a hydroponics farm tour, and local vendors showcasing fresh produce, water, and vegetarian snacks.

Keynote speaker Jordan Every highlighted the global theme, “Right to Food for a Better Life and Better Future,” emphasizing the importance of access to nutritious, affordable food and Saba’s blend of traditional farming with modern hydroponic techniques.

Lead farmer Sam Frederick showcased upgrades to the hydroponics farm, including new greenhouses, tower units, and bucket systems, while stressing the value of technology and community engagement in overcoming local agricultural challenges.

As part of the event, guests received seeds, seedlings, and subsidized raised beds through the NEPP-funded food security project. The Reforestation team distributed 126 fruit trees, including mango, guava, and avocado, to promote sustainable backyard farming.

Barbecue

The event concluded with a barbecue featuring locally sourced goat and pork, celebrating Saba’s efforts toward food security and community resilience.

0