Saba Saba cleans up after passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto Redactie 15-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of Fort Bay before the clean up. Photo: Saba Government.

THE BOTTOM- In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto, Saba has swiftly initiated cleanup efforts, with all roads being cleared and debris removal underway. The efforts being led by Public Works, the Department of Waste Management and Sanitation, and emergency services, with support from community volunteers.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Saba experienced the impact of Tropical Storm Ernesto. The heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in several areas, including Hell’s Gate, Windwardside, and The Bottom. Numerous trees were downed across the island due to strong winds, and Fort Bay Road (specifically the S Curve) experienced falling rocks, while the harbor also sustained damage.

Acting Governor Amelia Nicholson extended her gratitude to the emergency services, particularly the Fire Department, Public Works and Sanitation employees, and all others involved in the preparation, response, and cleanup efforts.

“It is inspiring to see how the Saba community handles situations such as these, as we lend a hand to help one another out,” said Nicholson.

Preparedness

PES reminds residents that while Tropical Storm Ernesto had a relatively low impact, there is great importance for continued preparedness as the hurricane season progresses.

2