14 oktober 2023 16:32 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Education Latest news Politics Saba The Netherlands

Saba Delegation Discusses Social Domain Issues During Visit to The Hague

115

Maureen Hassell-Van der Kaap and and Rosa Johnson-Hassell during their meeting with Ron Crijns (l) and Marcel Daniëls (r) of the Haagse Hogeschool

THE BOTTOM- The Saba delegation’s visit to The Hague included discussions on various social domain topics. Meetings with ministries and institutions covered areas such as poverty eradication, school buildings, culture funding, social support, education, and heritage preservation. 

Notable discussions involved establishing the social minimum for the Caribbean Netherlands, increasing social benefits, funding for school construction, after school activities, and domestic violence projects. 

The delegation also explored funding solutions for cultural and heritage projects, as well as training and development opportunities for various departments. The visit aimed to address critical issues and enhance cooperation for Saba’s development.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius