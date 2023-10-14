Saba Delegation Discusses Social Domain Issues During Visit to The Hague

THE BOTTOM- The Saba delegation’s visit to The Hague included discussions on various social domain topics. Meetings with ministries and institutions covered areas such as poverty eradication, school buildings, culture funding, social support, education, and heritage preservation.

Notable discussions involved establishing the social minimum for the Caribbean Netherlands, increasing social benefits, funding for school construction, after school activities, and domestic violence projects.

The delegation also explored funding solutions for cultural and heritage projects, as well as training and development opportunities for various departments. The visit aimed to address critical issues and enhance cooperation for Saba’s development.