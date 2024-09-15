Saba Saba enhances local butchering skills with comprehensive training Redactie 15-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The butchers in training. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- In August, the Public Entity Saba organized an advanced butcher training, offering five participants the opportunity to refine their butchering techniques.

Over two days, they learned to handle various animals—pigs, chickens, and goats—while focusing on meeting restaurant standards, proper storage, and packaging. Participants also honed skills in crafting burgers and sausages under the guidance of expert butcher Herman ter Weele.

Upon completing the training, participants received certificates and were encouraged to practice at the Butcher Station on Mountain Road. Commissioner Bruce Zagers praised the initiative, emphasizing its importance for food security on Saba.

Goat burgers and sausages, produced locally, are now available at Saba Greens in The Bottom. The station will continue to support animal husbandry efforts and offer professional butchering services. Further training sessions are planned to expand local expertise.

