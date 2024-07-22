Saba
Saba enthusiastically celebrates Carnival weekend
22-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – Saba has celebrated its annual carnival over the past weekend. While never overly big, as always, there is a festive atmosphere and enthusiastic revellers, and good fun to be had.
Before the start of Carnival, Je’Mya Messiah was crowend as JR. Roadmarch Winner 2024 and Augustino Martin better known as King Daddy Slim as the SR. Roadmarch Winner 2024.
The whole week leading up to Carnival, saw various activities.
