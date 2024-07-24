Saba Saba executes climate change survey among residents Redactie 24-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The Survey is exclusively intended for Saba Residents. Photo: BES-Reporter

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba (PES) on Tuesday communicated that they are aiming to develop a climate adaptation plan for Saba to be ready for current and future climate challenges. This plan focuses on improving the island’s self-sufficiency and resilience.

The first phase of developing the plan is majorly concerned with sharing information and getting stakeholder input and collaboration, with the people of Saba as the key stakeholders. The plan will strive to ensure the residents of Saba can live healthy, safe and meaningful lives in a safe and healthy environment.

The Public Entity notes that as the ideas, concerns, hopes and reservations must be reflected in the plan, it is important that residents will indeed provide.

This survey is exclusively for the residents of Saba, as local insights are crucial to shaping our community’s future.

Survey link

The Survey can be accesed via this link: https://forms.office.com/e/aVsfXk7Pis

5