Saba Saba Fire Department strengthens leadership and cooperation 21-11-2024

General Commander Thijs Verheul (r) and Local Commander Julio Every (l) together with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. Photo: RCN

THE BOTTOM – The Saba Fire Department is enhancing its operational strength and team development to boost safety on the island. In October, all team members completed training on preventing and addressing workplace bullying, fostering a respectful and effective work environment.

General Commander Thijs Verheul and Local Commander Julio Every recently met with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Public Order officials to discuss the 2025 annual plan, leadership training for team members, and strengthening ties with the local government.

Operational excellence

These initiatives underscore the department’s dedication to team growth, operational excellence, and collaboration, ensuring a safer and more resilient community.

