Saba follows training about EU Budget Support

The Bottom – As part of their mission to assist the Public Entity Saba to acquire EU Budget Support, consultants, Dr. Sergio Ugarte and Mr. Sef Maessen conducted a training on the requirements of this program for the staff of the public entity as well as that of Saba Electric Company (SEC).
The meeting was held in the SEC conference facilities while several participants followed the training online inline with Covid protocols.
