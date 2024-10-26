Saba
Saba government announces construction of bus stops in St. John’s and Hell’s Gate
26-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba (PES) has announced the plans for the construction of two new bus stops. The project, a component of the 2024-2029 Public Transportation Plan, focuses on establishing safe and functional bus stops in every village, starting with St. John’s and Hell’s Gate.
According to PES, in 2025, the focus will be on the villages of Windwardside and The Bottom. Design plans for these will be shared later.
The designs for St. John’s and Hell’s Gate were developed with careful attention to both safety and durability, ensuring each stop will be a long-lasting and reliable structure for our community.
These new bus stops will be open for bid in mid-November.
