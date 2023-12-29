Saba Government organizes Butchery training

THE BOTTOM – As part of the Nature and Environment Policy Plan for the Caribbean Netherlands, the Public Entity Saba organizes training course for those who are interested in proper butchering and processing of meat. The focus will be on goat meat.

The training will take place at the Animal Station In two groups of max. 5 persons. The duration of the training will be 2 days (Mo/Tu and Th/Fr) in the week from January 29 to February 2, 2024.

The course will, among others, focus on different ways of slaughtering, improving knowledge on the interior of the animal, improving knowledge of the different parts for preparing meat and the processing of the carcass into several meat products

Registration

Interested parties can register through the Government Veterinarian, WhatsApp at +599-416-6645 or email martin.hovius@sabagov.nl