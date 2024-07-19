Saba Saba Government presents new improved website Redakshon 19-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A screenshot of the new layout for Saba government

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba (PES) has launched the first phase of an improved digital experience for residents of Saba.

As part of phase one, the new website features a refreshed visual interface designed to make navigation simple and intuitive. According to the PES, Residents and visitors will find it easier than ever to access essential information about various government departments, processes, and services.

With the addition of detailed descriptions of departmental functions and procedures, the website aims to serve as a comprehensive resource for the community. Key enhancements include improved accessibility and the option to submit applications for permits, licenses, grants, and subsidies online and more details on the services offered by different departments, helping residents understand and utilize government resources more effectively.

The initiative is part of the broader Saba Package Agreement (2023–2027), which focuses on increasing digitalization and strengthening government services. Supported by former State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, the project underscores the commitment to modernizing public services for the benefit of all Saba residents.

Significant step

According to Governor Jonathan Johnson the new website is a significant step forward in our goal to enhance the usability and accessibility of government services for the community. “We are excited about the positive impact it will have on our residents’ daily lives.”

