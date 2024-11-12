Government Saba Government reminds pet owners of dangers of rodent bait Redactie 12-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The blue colored poison can be very dangerous for pets and even children. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba (PES) is alerting pet owners to the risks associated with rodent bait exposure for children, pets, and wildlife. The rodent bait used on the island contains Brodifacoum, a potent anticoagulant poison that effectively controls rat and mouse populations but can be dangerous if not handled carefully.

The blue-dyed blocks can cause internal bleeding in animals, with symptoms in pets such as weakness, difficulty breathing, coughing blood, vomiting, and dark or bloody stools. Poisoning signs typically appear within 3-7 days, often delayed enough that owners may not link them to bait ingestion.

If poisoning is suspected, early treatment is crucial, with veterinarians often administering vitamin K1 as an antidote. Pet owners are advised to use bait stations, available at Do It Best, which can be safely filled by Vector Control, and keep pets leashed to prevent accidental ingestion.

Caution

Saba’s Vector Control urges residents to practice caution, using bait stations to minimize risks to non-target animals and protect local wildlife.

12