Saba Saba Government working to restore RO water distribution 28-05-2024

THE BOTTOM – For the past weeks, there have been issues with the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Network, resulting in a halt in RO Water distribution.

A leak in the system between the pumping station at Public Works and the Hospital seems to be causing the problem. However, identifying the exact location of the leak has been a challenge. The Public Entity Saba said on Monday they were actively working to find the source of the leak and make the necessary repairs.

Interim solution

In the meantime, a solution is being developed to allow water to flow to the cistern in Windward side, which would mean truckers would be able to use the filling station to continue providing water. Government expects this interim solution can be effectuated over coming days.

The government also stresses that production of drinking water has not been impacted due to the leak.