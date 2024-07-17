Saba Saba Grows to complete construction of new greenhouses Redakshon 17-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Saba Grows will first experiment with produce like lettuce and microgreens, before moving into other crop. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- By the end of August, Saba Grows (Hydroponics Farm), will complete the construction of two new greenhouses. One of these greenhouses will be dedicated to expanding hydroponics production, while the other will serve as a tree nursery for the island’s vital reforestation project.

PES plans to eventually operate three greenhouses fully dedicated to hydroponics production. The greenhouse initially used for the reforestation project will be repurposed for hydroponics once the reforestation efforts are finalized in the coming years.

The additional greenhouse for the hydroponics farm will significantly increase output of fresh produce. Initially, focus will be placed on growing lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pak choi, and microgreens. As operations expand, the feasibility of adding crops such as zucchini, eggplant, beans, and berries will be explored.

