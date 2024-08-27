Saba Saba Halts Reverse Osmosis Water Production Redactie 27-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba has informed that there is a halting of Reverse Osmosis (RO) water production.

This is due to the damages caused by the passing of tropical storm Ernesto and the ongoing repairs of the fishermen pier, which have resulted in the intake line being temporarily out of the water.

The Public Entity says to be actively working on a long-term solution, alongside the temporary repairs to the intake line, to ensure continuity of the water supply during severe weather.

172