Saba Saba intensifies collaboration to achieve coral restoration Redactie 21-06-2024

Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM – The Government of Saba states that it is actively working on coral reef restoration through two significant projects. The first project regards the ReefGrazer project, ranked number one out of 70 proposals submitted to the Dutch Research Council.

Researchers aim to identify native invertebrate grazers for reef restoration and fisheries diversification. These grazers, including sea urchins, whelks, and king crabs, play a crucial role in maintaining healthy coral reef areas by consuming algae and creating space for coral growth.

The second project is the NEPP Saba Coral Restoration plan, approved by the Ministry of LNV, focuses on increasing the health of Saba’s coral reefs. The plan involves coral culture and outplanting by the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) and sea urchin restocking by the University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein (VHL).

These efforts contribute to marine biodiversity and ecosystem services, while also addressing environmental stressors like erosion. Saba’s commitment to reef restoration highlights its role as a research island.