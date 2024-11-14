Saba Saba Island Council strengthens ties with St. Maarten during working visit Redactie 14-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Saba's Island Council during their visit to St. Maarten Parliament. Photo: PES

PHILIPSBURG/THE BOTTOM – During a recent working visit to St. Maarten, the Saba Island Council took part in activities aimed at fostering inter-island relationships and gaining insights into governance practices. The visit began with the celebration of St. Maarten/St. Martin Day, allowing council members to participate in local festivities and strengthen cultural ties.

The council then met with St. Maarten’s Secretary General to discuss mutual interests and areas for potential collaboration. A subsequent visit to the Audit Chamber provided valuable insights into its role, which Saba may use to guide the establishment of its own audit chamber to promote transparency.

The visit ended with discussions with the Committee for Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations (CKAIR), focusing on shared priorities within Kingdom relations. This working visit underscores Saba’s commitment to cultural engagement and strategic partnerships within the region.

9