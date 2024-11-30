Saba Joins UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative
THE BOTTOM – On November 29, Saba signed an agreement with UNICEF Netherlands to become a part of the Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), joining seven municipalities committed to improving policies for children by integrating children’s rights into local governance.
By participating, Saba will use UNICEF’s tools, including the Child Friendly Checklist, to assess and enhance its child-focused policies. This collaboration aims to create a supportive environment for children to thrive. Commissioner Eviton Heyliger emphasized the importance of this initiative in shaping future generations.
As part of the second cohort, Saba joins municipalities like Diemen and Eemsdelta in working towards earning the international title of ‘Child-Friendly City’ through concrete actions and local partnerships.
