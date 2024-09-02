Saba Saba launches car wreck and metal waste removal project Redactie 02-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Residents can mail a request to have a wreck removed, free of charge. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba (PES) is launching a Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project in response to a recent survey highlighting the hazards posed by abandoned car wrecks and metal waste on the island.

The initiative aims to reduce health risks, such as mosquito breeding sites, and improve safety by ensuring better access for emergency vehicles.

Utilizing a metal baler currently available on the island, PES will train staff to process metal waste more efficiently. The project offers free removal of car wrecks for residents, with potential fines for those who decline if their vehicles pose a public health or environmental hazard.

Removal request

Commissioner Zagers urges residents to participate, emphasizing the collective commitment to a cleaner and safer environment. Residents can request removal through the online link: https://www.sabagov.nl/residents/waste-management-recycling/car-wreck-removal

