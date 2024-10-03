Saba Saba launches Publicroam and Govroam Redactie 03-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The announcement was made during the visit of state secretary Zsolt Szabó. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – Saba has become the first island in the Caribbean Netherlands to implement the Publicroam and Govroam Wi-Fi services, demonstrating a major step forward in secure digital connectivity.

The announcement was made during a working visit by the State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Zsolt Szabó, signalling the island’s commitment to providing safe and reliable internet access for both government officials and employees, and the public when visiting government offices.

These new services, with assistance provided from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), aim to significantly enhance the security of Wi-Fi connections at government buildings, addressing concerns around the risks of using open, unsecured networks. By introducing Govroam and Publicroam, Saba ensures that government employees, visiting officials, and the general public can connect to a secure network, protecting sensitive information from potential cyber threats.

“Strengthening the digital government services in the Dutch Caribbean is of great importance. Residents and entrepreneurs are entitled to good government services. This applies to everyone in the Netherlands, including all Sabans. When it comes to digitalization, we as a government should be well organized. Secure WiFi networks are indispensable to bring the basic digital infrastructure in order. Govroam and Public roam helps to improve IT on Saba and is of great value,” stated State Secretary Szabó.

Free and Secure

Publicroam offers a high level of security and convenience for the general public when visiting government offices. This secure and user-friendly Wi-Fi service can be accessed through a simple one-time registration process, ensuring that residents and visitors can stay connected without compromising their personal data.

Once registered, users will be able to connect to free, secure Wi-Fi when visiting the main government building. PES intends in the future to expand these services to other buildings through a phased implementation approach.

