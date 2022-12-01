Saba looks back on Successful Children’s Rights Week

THE BOTTOM- Saba celebrated the 2022 Children’s Rights Week from November 19 to 25 November with a program packed with activities.

The activities started on Saturday, November 19 with a sparkling talent show in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund UNICEF Nederland. Earlier this year, UNICEF carried out a quality time for kids and parents project on Saba and St. Eustatius. The talent show was the icing on the cake of this valuable project, said Mildred Rijhiner of the Community Development Department of the Public Entity Saba. The Saba community presented 10 acts in a packed Eugenius Johnson Center.

On Monday, November 21 and Thursday, November 24, colleagues from the Department of Community Development, in collaboration with the Queen Wilhelmina Library, Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) and the Sacred Heart Primary School, went to the library with children of K1 and K2 for a Fun Day with various activities.

The Community Development Department together with a number of stakeholders organized an expo market and playdate for the entire family on Tuesday, November 22. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson opened this well-attended event held at the Johan Cruyff Court.

People visited the various booths, while children and parents had a fun time with sports and games. The stakeholders at the expo market committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and eating healthy. “As an organization, we are very proud of this,” said Rijhiner.

Sports day

The Children’s Rights Week closed off Friday, November 25 with a sports day at the Sacred Heart School with classes 1 to 6. Rijhiner thanked the Saba community for its support. She said a special thanks to all stakeholders, in particular: Body, Mind & Spirit (BMS), EC2, Child Focus, Mental Health Caribbean (MHC), Saba Cares, Saba Reach, Saba Works, the Public Health Department, the Public Works Department, Queen Wilhelmina Library, ZJCN, Sacred Heart School, Government Information Service (GIS), and last but not least, the colleagues of the Community Development Department.