Saba
Saba offers new Covid-19 jab for residents 60 and over
13-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – The Government of Saba offers residents on the island the opportunity to get extra protection against Covid-19.
The new vaccine shots will be provided on September 19 and 26th, between 1 and 5 PM. Government asks residents to bring their Saba ID. They also remind residents that people who were infected with Covid-19 less than 3 months ago, should not get the additional shot.
