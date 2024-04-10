Saba
Saba Participates in Conference International Panel for Deltas, Coastal Areas and Islands
2024-04-10 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM-At the end of March, representatives of the Public Entity Saba (PES) attended the 2024 conference for the International Panel for Deltas, Coastal Areas and Islands (IPDC) in the Netherlands as part of the process to develop a climate adaptation plan for Saba.
Over 100 representatives from 13 different countries, islands and financial institutions were in attendance. Jordan Every, Sarah van der Horn and Justin Simmons-de Jong represented Saba in their respective capacities of policy advisor economic development and sustainability, NEPP program manager and project manager nature.
