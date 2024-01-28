Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace

THE BOTTOM/NEW YORK- Saba has participated in this year TravMedia’s International Media Marketplace (IMM) which took place New York. IMM is a networking event connecting the travel industry with top travel media.

Saba had over 20 individual appointments which were coordinated by Diamond Public Relations and Director of Tourism Ms. Malinda Hassell.

Media outlets ranged from Conde Nast, Lonely Planet, Nat Geo,Travel + Leisure, BBC Travel, Forbes, and many more. They were all very intrigued by Saba and what the island has to offer.

Diamond PR says they look forward to organising press trips in 2024 with some key travel media journalist in collaboration with regional and Dutch Caribbean partners.