Saba Saba presents T-shirt for upcoming Carnival Celebrations Redactie 13-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commissioner Eviton Heyliger received the official Saba Carnaval T-shirt. Photo: Saba Government

THE BOTTOM – On July 12th, Commissioner of Culture, Eviton Heyliger, was presented with the official t-shirts for Saba’s 48th Carnival by Saba Festival Foundation representatives, Trisha Gumbs and Ileana Simmons. This marks the beginning of the much-anticipated festivities leading up to Saba’s Carnival in 2024.

The t-shirts, showcasing vibrant colours and dynamic dancers, encapsulate the lively spirit of Carnival. Commissioner Heyliger expressed his excitement surrounding Saba’s 48th Carnival celebrations and encouraged participation in the cherished traditional event.

Starting Friday, the t-shirts will be available for purchase at the Road to Carnival Street Fair, hosted by the Saba Tourist Bureau, in The Bottom, priced at $15 each. This launch not only sets the stage for the upcoming festivities but also provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to take home a piece of Saba’s Carnival spirit.

4