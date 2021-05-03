Saba Public Health Department has Opened a Central Testing Center













The Bottom, Saba – As of May 1st, The Public Health Department has opened a central testing center. The testing center will be used to test children (10 yrs. and younger) on arrival, persons finishing quarantine, and persons needing tests for travel purposes.



The testing center is located behind M&A Snack Bar (Topogigo) and will be open from 1:00-3:00 p.m., every day of the week. No appointments necessary. Results will be given the same day of test.



If you need a pre-travel test please follow these steps:

1. Go to the Receiver’s Office to pay — Rapid Antigen tests are $50 and PCR tests are $75

2. Go to the Testing Center with proof of payment

3. Get tested!

4. Results sent via email

