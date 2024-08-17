Saba Saba Receives Silver Quality Coast Award Redactie 17-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Tourism Director Malinda Hassel wants to try to achieve an even higher award level in the near future. Photo: Saba Tourism.

THE BOTTOM – Through the Saba Tourist Bureau, Saba has successfully applied for recognition of its sustainability policy and achievements through the Green Destinations Award program, further strengthening Saba’s title as ‘The Unspoiled Queen’.

The program certifies and promotes sustainable tourist destinations at an international level in accordance with environmental, socio-economic and cultural criteria.

After a period of extensive preparation and substantive reporting, covering more than 100 sustainability criteria and indicators, and an independent on-site audit, the Silver Quality Coast Award level was attributed to Saba indicating excellence in all fields of sustainable destination management such as nature and heritage conservation, waste management, energy and climate.

The award is also a recognition for the destinations’ efforts to sustain the attractiveness of its tourism in the future. In addition to tangible aspects, such as natural heritage, being measured, policy and management plans that take sustainable development principles into account are also noted.

Since 2018, Saba has also been included in the Top 100 Destinations Sustainability Stories competition. In 2023, Saba again won a place among the 2023 Green Destinations Top 100 stories in recognition of its efforts towards responsible tourism and distinctive appeal. This Green Destinations Top 100 Award is a major step up towards fully evidence-based and independently verified certification of sustainability performance in accordance with international standards dictated by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

Excellence

The Saba Tourist Bureau is dedicated to continually improving its standards and will be working diligently throughout the upcoming years. Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell says, “Our goal is to achieve even higher levels of excellence and service by the 2026 award year, ensuring that we meet and exceed expectations.”

5